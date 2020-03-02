HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The surgeon general is asking the public to stop buying face masks for protection against the coronavirus, saying they're not effective.
That hasn't stopped a run on masks at stores all over western Massachusetts.
The short story is that there is little to no supply at many stores. We stopped in at a surgical supply shop Hn holyoke where the number one product people are want are those N-95 masks even though the surgeon general said the general public does not need them.
Jorge Perez of Westfield came to Mass. Surgical Supply in Holyoke looking for one thing.
"I'm looking for N-95, whatever the doctors use, the good one," Perez said.
Perez didn't find the N-95, but did get the last box of regular face masks in stock - at least until another shipment comes in.
"The sales for masks are high right now...very, very high. Everywhere is sold out," said Marla Agron with Mass. Surgical Supply.
Agron told Western Mass News that because demand is so high nationwide, shipments are coming in sporadically. When they do come in, that highly sought after N-95 is now reserved stricly for their hospital, first reponders, and other healthcare provider clients.
Nonetheless, the public demand for any kind of face mask, Agron said, is non-stop.
"They come in and it's like a pandemic. They need it, they feel like if they don't have the mask, then they're the next one to get sick," Agron explained.
However, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams tweeted over the weekend, saying "seriously people...stop buying masks", calling them ineffective in preventing the general public from catching the coronavirus.;
At a stop at a Connecticut testing facility Monday morning, Adams took it one step farther.
"Folks who aren't comfortable wearing a mask will often touch their face more frequently and adjust the mask and can actually increase their risk of exposure to flu or coronoavirus. You may actually be harming yourself and putting yourself at increased risk by wearing a mask," Adams said.
Adams also said there is concern that soon, there will not be enough to go around for healthcare workers.
"If we actually utilize masks inappropriately in the community and the general public, they won't be available for healthcare workers who actually need them to respond," Adams noted.
It's a fact Perez said he knows, but is buying them anyway.
"I have kids, you know. I want to be prepared. If something happens, I want to be prepared. You don't buy one toilet paper, you buy a package, you know?" Perez said.
Even though the surgeon general said they are not effective for the general public, according to data by software company Helium 10, Amazon users have searched for the term 'N-95 mask' more than 860,000 times in the last 30 days. The top-selling mask product, a 100-pack, started selling at $8 a few months ago. The price, according to Helium 10, is now over $200.
