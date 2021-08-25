SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Western Mass News viewer reached out to us wanting to know if a mask mandate in public schools could be adopted by Catholic schools in our area as well.
This comes as the Archdiocese of Boston announced revised plans today to implement a mask requirement in schools until October 1.
After we got the mask question from one of our viewers we've now learned Catholic schools in Boston will require masks. We checked in with the greater Springfield Catholic schools, but they said their policy remains the same that masks will be optional when the school year begins.
This is all happening as the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner is expected to formally issue a mask mandate for all public schools in the Bay state. Now, the Catholic schools’ office in Boston said they support Governor Charlie Baker’s emphasis on a safe reopening of school.
They said in a statement in part quote, “Although the Governor’s guidelines only apply to public schools, we have informed the Archdiocese of Boston’s Catholic Schools of our decision for them to implement universal indoor masking through October 1, 2021, as the governor has proposed for public schools for students five and older. We strongly recommend, but cannot mandate a similar approach be taken in the 31 other Catholic schools that are private independent schools or Catholic schools run by religious orders.”
Again, the Catholic schools in greater Springfield will be mask-optional when school starts.
