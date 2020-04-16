SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Those who have spring allergies know the time is here.
Tree pollen is out in force, but there is a way to lessen symptoms, and it does not include any type of medication.
With those itchy, watery eyes and sneezing, pollen is everywhere. It turns out an unintended consequence of wearing these masks during the COVID-19 pandemic is pretty logical -- less of that pollen can reach noses.
“The pollen has been about as high as it’s been. Tree pollen is running really high, especially when you have sunny, dry, breezy days. That's when the pollen really kicks up,” said Western Mass News Meteorologist Dan Brown.
Even with rain, even some snow is in spots in the forecast..
“The problem is the trees are already starting to bloom, so its kind of like the horse is out of the barn,” he said.
Western Mass News spoke to Dr. David Robertson of Allergy and Immunology Associates in Springfield about a new study showing an unintended consequence of wearing face coverings or masks during the coronavirus pandemic when it comes to allergies.
“It’s a small comfort, but one of the unexpected upsides of wearing a mask in the [COVID-19] pandemic, a small light in a very dark time, is that maybe it’s filtering out some of the pollen, and people might have less symptoms when they're outdoors,” Robertson said.
That still leaves eyes exposed, but as long as people have the mask on, Robertson has another way for people to stop themselves from touching their eyes.
“You could, in theory, wear goggles or something that's going to seal the area around the eyes when you're doing outside work, trimming bushes, cutting the grass. You can do that for sure, and it might give you an additional physical barrier for the eyes,” Robertson said.
He still recommends keeping up with allergy medication, which he told Western Mass News, like other essentials, was scarce but starting to get restocked.
“Unfortunately, when people kind of made a run on the stores, they bought out a lot of this stuff, but I've talked to some of the people at Costco and other drug stores, and they are coming back in stock,” he said.
While the forecast may give allergy sufferers a 24-hour or so respite from the pollen, it can still change.
“But as soon as the snow and rain ends, the sun comes out and it will go right back up,” Brown said.
Robertson said he gets the question a lot of how to know the difference between allergies and COVID-19.
Allergies, he said, do not generally coincide with a fever or body aches, which are associated with the coronavirus.
