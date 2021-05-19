ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- In 10 days, Massachusetts will lift its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, allowing for one more big step towards life returning to normal in the COVID-19 pandemic. However, one neighboring state took that step today.
We spoke with shoppers in Enfield, CT on Wednesday and many of them, while grateful to be moving in the right direction, weren't 100 percent comfortable ditching their masks quite yet.
“I don't feel very comfortable. That's why I keep wearing my mask,” said Linda Smith of Suffield, CT
Just because people can do something doesn't mean they will. Connecticut's lifting of the COVID-19 mask mandate Wednesday proved that. Western Mass News posted outside several of the national chain stores that revised their indoor mask policies to allow fully vaccinated people to go without a face covering and even so, we found most people still masked up before heading inside.
“I have a mom that’s 97. I have a husband that's got medical problems. I'm not bringing anything home,” Smith added.
Stephanie Rodriguez added, “I live with my great-grandma and I don't want to get her sick. She's like very old.”
We did speak with one shopper who didn't wear a mask in the store.
“I thought it was very good. I was fully vaccinated,” said Maureen Waizyski of Enfield, CT.
This could be a preview of what's to come in the Bay State next Saturday, May 29. That's when Massachusetts will ease COVID-19 restrictions and lift the mask mandate indoors and outdoors for fully vaccinated people. Face coverings will still be required for public and private transportation and certain healthcare and congregate care settings.
Both states are relying on the honor system, hoping unvaccinated people will still cover their faces. One shopper we spoke with was doing just that.
"I still haven't had my second full dose of the vaccination…There's a lot of people that have like health problems, so I don't want to like risk anybody,” Rodriguez noted.
Stores like Target, Aldi, and Costco haven’t indicated they’ll require proof of vaccination from shoppers and even the shoppers who are protected said they will keep wearing a mask for a little while longer
“I think a lot of people feel the same way the ones that are vaccinated," Smith said.
(0) comments
