SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Catholic Diocese of Springfield announced Monday that face coverings at diocesan schools will be optional when the school year begins in the weeks ahead, as many public school districts are still debating the mask issue.
“Yeah, it's really the right thing, because we had a tough year,” Catholic school parent Julia Kampew said.
Kampew reacting to the news that the Diocese of Springfield Catholic Schools has decided to make masks optional for students, staff, and teachers at the start of the upcoming school year.
In a statement to Western Mass News, the superintendent said in part:
“The protocols we put in place last year demonstrated that we are committed to the safety of our students, while at the same time making decisions that supported social, emotional, spiritual, and academic excellence in our schools.”
With this optional mask guidance, we asked parents would they feel comfortable sending their kids to school.
“Myself I’m already vaccinated, my husband as well. So I don't see anything wrong with it since the kids, they're not really exposed to the virus,” Kampew explained.
Kampew will be sending her three girls to Saint Stanislaus School in Chicopee this school year, but they will be masking up.
“Because myself I’m a healthcare provider it's better for them to wear masks,” Kampew said.
The Springfield Diocese Schools will continue to space students at least three feet apart. Masks will be strongly recommended for unvaccinated staff and visitors. Also, the schools have handwashing stations, hand sanitizer, and isolated areas for symptomatic students.
