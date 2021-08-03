SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) –- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced new COVID-19 restrictions that will impact schools in the fall. The move comes as COVID-19 cases in the city continue to rise.
The mayor said masks will be required for everyone in Springfield schools.
Sarno said he wants to keep everyone in the city safe. He is also requiring masks again in city hall. Also, he strongly recommends if you are not vaccinated, wear a mask anywhere you go.
“Masks will be required in schools and that includes the students and teachers and staff. Masks will be required on school buses…and I'm strongly urging or recommending right now that employees, city employees who have not been vaccinated, get vaccinated ASAP,” Sarno explained.
The city’s Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said over the past couple of weeks, COVID-19 cases in Springfield have gone from double digits to now up in the 100s. The mayor stated that he is monitoring the case numbers and is not afraid to crack down even further.
Sarno said the majority of the cases are those 18 to 35 years old.
Springfield Public Schools noted that families should expect a robocall tonight with more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.