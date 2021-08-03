SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) –- As COVID-19 cases continue to grow, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said everyone at Springfield Public Schools will be required to wear masks when school starts in a few weeks.
Not only will kids be required to mask up in the classroom, but also on the bus. The mayor is trying to contain the spread of the delta variant. As he said Tuesday, he wants to keep everyone safe.
“We will be back in school, at full capacity, but it will be with masks,” Sarno explained.
Sarno is trying to balance learning with being back in the classroom as the delta variant of COVID-19 causes concern in the city. The move to require all students, teachers, and staff to wear masks does not come from the state. He said it's the city trying to go above and beyond.
“I don't believe DESE has fully recommended it. They advised it, but we're going to follow the CDC and the Department of Public Health,” Sarno explained.
Western Mass News took a look at the public health data that showed cases in Springfield are on the rise. For the week of July 11, there were 64 cases. The week after, cases nearly doubled to 119 cases. Last week, there were 122 cases reported and so far this week, 78 new cases just between Saturday and Monday.
Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris told us that’s the highest in a three-day time period since cases started going up again. This is why the city is making the move to require masks going back to school.
“At this point, when school starts, masking is a condition of coming to school. It will be required of every student,” said Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan.
Cavaan explained to Western Mass News that the district will be enforcing the city’s mask requirement. The only exception is a medical condition, but they will give masks out if you forget yours or don’t have one.
"If a student shows up to school or onto the bus without a mask, the school or the bus will have extra masks available,” Cavaan noted.
If kids refuse to wear a mask or parents don’t want their kids wearing a mask, Cavaan added, “Students who come to school without a mask, their parents will be receiving a phone call home.”
Sarno is also strongly recommending those who are not vaccinated to wear a mask wherever they go and also get the vaccine.
