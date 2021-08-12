EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHN)-- the town of East Longmeadow has decided not to mandate masks in school.
Despite town health officials recommending a universal mask mandate, the school committee voted to give parents the option on whether they want their children to wear masks inside the building or not.
This is the first district in western Mass. to not require masks inside classrooms when school begins this fall.
In a unanimous vote, East Longmeadow is strongly recommending masks indoors for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Students and staff who are unvaccinated in the upper grades.
Town health officials said they don't agree with Governor Baker’s decision to not mandate masks for all schools across Massachusetts.
"The state or the Governor not recommending we mask I think it is a very political thing and we want to stay away from that. I think we have to use our information and protect our individuals as a community," said Dr. Clark.
Committee members said they want to follow the state’s lead and not make a stricter regulation. They said they will monitor COVID data regularly and will update their policies if they need to.
"We may get to a mandate and it’s important to do that but if we have an opportunity to follow the guidelines at least the masking part," said Dr. Clark.
So far, Springfield Holyoke and Easthampton public schools have all mandated masks.
