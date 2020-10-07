AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A trendy piece of glassware with humble origins is now in short supply nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mason jars, which are used in everything from wedding favors to organizing, are difficult to find on the store shelves.
The coronavirus pandemic has driven people to stay at home and maybe lift the lid on a new hobby or two.
“People are gardening this year and planting and everybody seems to be canning,” said Matthew Robidoux with Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam.
From sourdough starters to jams and jellies, mason jars are now difficult to find, according to Robidoux.
“They’re in very short supply and high demand,” Robidoux explained.
In fact, Western Mass News called three Rocky’s Ace Hardware Stores and all said the demand for mason jars has made their stock sporadic.
“I’ve also had people come in that ‘I’ve been canning for the last 20 years’ so seems like there was a bigger market for it than there’s ever been in the past,” Robidoux noted.
We spoke with one gardener who said it’s a problem with mason jars of all sizes.
“I was definitely much more challenging this year than it’s ever been in the past…I couldn’t find the half-gallon jars at all,” said Kay Parsons.
How could she, when Robidoux said that size sold out at a jarring speed.
“We ended up getting, I think, it was 12 cases of the half gallon jars and I think they were gone in two days,” Robidoux said.
As for when the shortage will end, Robidoux said he's constantly watching for emails from suppliers.
“We have no idea when it’s coming,” Robidoux said.
However, for those with a passion for home-grown produce, the hope is that people don't shelve this newfound healthy trend.
“I think it really connects us to our local farmers with the food that we’ve grown ourselves,” Parsons said.
