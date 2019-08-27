WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A young internet sensation, known for his oversized voice, will be taking the stage at the Big E this year.
Fair officials announced that Mason Ramsey will perform on the Court of Honor Stage at 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 28.
Ramsey, 12, rose to fame after a video of him in 2018 - yodeling at a Walmart in Illinois - went viral.
Since then, Ramsey has appeared on television and at music festivals, stood on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, and recently signed with a major record label.
"Now signed to Atlantic Records and Big Loud Records as the youngest major label Country artist since Billy Gillman, Ramsey’s debut single, “Famous,” is out now. A heartwarming, aspirational anthem which speaks to his quick rise to stardom – but also finds him promising to forever stay a big-hearted country boy," the Big E said in a statement.
The show is free with Big E admission and seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
This year's Big E runs from Friday, September 13 through Sunday, September 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.