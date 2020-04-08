HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A second investigation is being launched following deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.
Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement Wednesday:
“Our office is launching an investigation into Holyoke Soldiers’ Home to find out went wrong at this facility and determine if legal action is warranted. My heart goes out to the families who lost loved ones under these tragic circumstances.”
As of Tuesday, 25 residents of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home had died.
Of those who died:
- 18 tested positive for COVID-19
- 3 tested negative
- 3 tests are pending
- 1 unknown
In addition, dozens of other residents, as well as dozens of staff members at the facility, have also tested positive for COVID-19.
The investigation by Healey's office is separate from an investigation by Gov. Baker. last week, which will be led by Attorney Mark Pearlstein. That investigation will examine what led to the deaths, as well as management and oversight of the facility with regards to the coronavirus outbreak.
Healey's office has the statutory authority to investigate criminal and civil violations of law.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
