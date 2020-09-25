BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey is expected to make what her office calls a “major announcement” regarding the COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.
Additional information about today’s announcement, scheduled for 11 a.m., was not immediately available.
However, WFXT-TV and WCVB-TV both report, citing sources, that criminal charges have been filed in the case.
The virus was found in 76 veterans from the facility who died in just a few months' time.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
