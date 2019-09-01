SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several different agencies in western Mass currently have volunteers in place and ready to help in any way they can with Hurricane Dorian.
Friday afternoon, members of the Massachusetts Task Force One received a call from FEMA requesting assistance in Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
Western Mass News spoke via Skype with Tom Gatzunis, the spokesperson for the Task Force, said this is the moment their agency has been training for.
"We're a multi-faceted team made of all volunteers from all New England states. We have physicians police officers firefighters K9 specialist, vets, all disciplines really," Gatzunis said.
Each volunteer ready to put their specialty to use.
"Capabilities of the team are a heavy rescue, breaching and breaking of concrete, collapse structures, swift dan still water rescues, wide-area search, K9," Gatzunis explained.
They are just one of several organizations in the Bay State who have sent volunteers to help including the Red Cross and Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
Gatzunis has been a member of task force one for 10 years. A decision he's made with his own family in mind.
"I have a family and if I was in need I'd want the best of the best to help and that is what the task force is the best of the best. We train for thousands of hours for different scenarios," Gatzunis said.
And while they hope that Hurricane Dorian doesn't make landfall they're ready for the worst-case scenario.
"We will take our orders from local incident commanders and go where ever is necessary and do whatever is necessary," Gatzunis explained.
He told Western Mass News that their force was specifically deployed to Florida, but depending on how the storm plays out they are ready to help other states impacted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.