CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Opening day for Mass Alternative Care is officially in the books.
It's Hampden County's first recreational marijuana shop, but one of the major selling points for the business actually has nothing to do with Massachusetts.
Mass Alternative Care is billing themselves as the closest adult use recreational marijuana shop to New York City.
"It’s actually very relieving there’s a lot of build-up. This has been over a four-and-a-half-year journey," Mass Alternative Care General Manager Kevin Collins tells us.
Mass Alternative Care is now the tenth recreational marijuana shop to open in western Mass.
While the closest shops to New York's border lie in Berkshire County, those coming from the Big Apple will likely hit the Chicopee store first.
It's a point of pride for the mayor.
"We always brag about being the crossroads, where, pretty much, every interstate goes through chicopee both 90, 91, 291, and 391," says Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos.
Though he couldn't quantify how much extra tourism he's expecting as a result of Mass Alternative Care, Kos did tell Western Mass News it's part of a growing trend of retail development in the city.
"More and more motels, as well as restaurants, are coming into play, so we think this is just one more block in that whole building process that we’re going through," stated
And it might be awhile before any other recreational sites come close to New York City.
Connecticut's bill didn't gain approval from the majority of the legislators and will have to wait another year.
Meanwhile, lawmakers in New Jersey failed to pass recreational marijuana in their legislative sessions, and Pennsylvania has explored the issue, but hasn't passed any sweeping legislation either.
With New York's legalization efforts also stalled, Collins' starting out by just making his shop visible to customers in the city that never sleeps.
"[Are you guys planning on doing any kind of outreach to customers in New York City?] There’s nothing planned just yet, but we did sign up with Leafly, which is a marijuana website, so hopefully anyone that wanted to come from there will see us on the Leafly site," said
One employee tells us he's seen several out-of-state cars pull into their lot within the last few weeks, asking when recreational sales would start, so, whether or not that visibilty and interest will turn into sales, only time will tell.
Meanwhile, Springfield's recreational marijuana shops are just going through the licensing process now, so even they likely won't open until next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.