SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Since the 'stay-at-home' advisory went into effect, many people aren't driving to work like they used to.
Now, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is calling for a reduction in car insurance premiums.
The attorney general's request comes as several car insurance companies are already implementing discounts of about 15 to even 25 percent for April and May.
Driving to work is a thing of the past for most people under the 'stay-at-home' advisory in the state.
The new normal under COVID-19 are people working from home with their cars parked in the driveway.
"People have been putting complaints forward towards insurance carriers, telling them they are driving less, so they should be paying less because one of the rating scales is mileage that you put on your vehicle, so insurance carriers have heard them," said Nick Vautrin, local insurance agent for Goss McLain Insurance in Holyoke.
Healey sent a letter asking the state's Division of Insurance to reduce personal car insurance premiums during the pandemic. She released a statement, saying in part:
"As a result, there are fewer drivers on the road, fewer car accidents, and lower risk involved, so people should be paying less. At a time when many are struggling financially, we should do everything we can to cut costs for families.”
Vautrin said that with fewer people on the road, there have been fewer accidents.
"They put together discounts towards premiums for the months of April and May and we are seeing a lot of the people join suit," Vautrin noted.
Vautrin says Travelers, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, Allstate, Geico, and Hannover are some of the insurance companies that are working to cut auto insurance premiums by 15 percent.
So how can you figure out how much money you could save?
"You take your premium divided by 12. That’s the amount of months, then times that by two for two months, then multiply that by the percentage of that they are giving you, so a lot of people are seeing an average of $40, right around $40 taken off of their insurance premium, which is automatically credited. You don’t have to do anything about that," Vautrin explained.
If you want to see if your car insurance is being discounted, check out your insurers' website.
