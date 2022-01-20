(WGGB/WSHM) – State Attorney General Maura Healey announced her bid for Governor of Massachusetts Thursday morning.
In a news release, Healey said she is focused on bringing people together to build an economy in which everyone can thrive.
She adds that she also hopes to make child care more affordable, modernize schools and address the climate crisis.
Healey, who grew up in New Hampshire, ran as a first-time candidate in 2014 and was elected as the first openly gay Attorney General in the country. Prior to her time as Attorney General, she was a civil rights attorney.
She attended Harvard College and earned her law degree from Northeastern University.
“I’ve stood with you as the People’s Lawyer, and now I’m running to be your Governor,” says Healey in her campaign video. “To bring us together and come back stronger than ever.”
Healey is the third woman to enter the Democratic primary.
Harvard professor Danielle Allen and State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz launched their campaigns months ago.
Former State Representative Geoff Diehl announced his run for the Republican ticket over the summer.
Governor Charlie Baker previously announced last month that he would not be seeking a third term.
Healey is scheduled to hold a media availability at a campaign stop in East Boston Thursday morning. She will be giving brief remarks, taking questions and meeting with voters.
This is a breaking news story. Stick with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.
