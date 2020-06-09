HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police departments across the state are receiving new calls to change their training and use of force policies.
One such call came Tuesday from Massachusetts State Auditor Suzanne Bump.
The state auditor said Massachusetts is one of few states not to have a statewide standard to hold officers accountable for meeting professional and training standards.
Bump today reiterated her recommendation to establish a police officer standards and training system - called POST.
Bump said establishing a police officer standards and training system statewide will make it easier to ensure officers are following the rules.
In a memo released today, Bump said, in part:
“Massachusetts requires licensure for over 50 other trades and professions, such as barbers, plumbers, electricians, and doctors, but does not require it for police officers.”
Hampden Police Chief Jeff Farnsworth added, “POST just ensures that everybody is at the same level. I mean we’re dealing with, you know, 351 municipalities.”
Farnsworth said that while officers in Massachusetts are trained well in their own agencies and academies, he supports implementing the statewide POST system, particularly in making sure rule-breaking officers don't get hired elsewhere.
“It would be like anything else that has a license, you know. If you’re hairdresser and you lose your license, you know you can’t work anymore,” Farnsworth explained,
Officer accountability has been thrust into the national spotlight with the death of George Floyd.
The officer charged with murdering Floyd held a knee to the man’s neck in a move that police departments around the country have denounced as excessive use of force.
“I don’t know of any departments that have choke-holds or authorize choke-hold in a very, very long time,” Farnsworth noted.
Massachusetts State Police also sent us a statement, saying they too do not teach choke-holds, stating in part:
"Even when troopers are required to apply approved control tactics, we demand that they continually monitor the suspect to ensure he continues to breathe and maintain consciousness."
Farnsworth, who is president of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, added that training officers who guide rookies must be managed like the rookies themselves.
“We have to certify to become [field training officers]...and they have to be reviewed and regulated,” Farnsworth said.
