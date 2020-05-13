Hiking woods generic MGN

(Image Courtesy: MGN Online / Pixaby)

(AP) -- Mass Audubon is gradually reopening trails at many of its wildlife sanctuaries across the state, although nature centers and other buildings, including bathrooms, remain closed.

The nonprofit said Wednesday the sanctuaries reopening were selected based several conditions, including the ability to manage the number of people and cars expected. The organization says visitors still must adhere to social distancing and other safety protocols.

Among the sanctuaries that have opened are Lime Kiln Farm in Sheffield; Nashoba Brook in Westford; and Tidmarsh in Plymouth.

Additional sanctuaries will opening in the coming weeks.

Mass Audubon protects about 38,000 acres at about 100 properties. The organization closed its facilities in late March in response to the pandemic.

