BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new treatment center opened Wednesday in Massachusetts to help people overcome eating disorders.
It’s a health issue that has been growing across the nation and has only gotten worse in 2020.
“Eating disorders thrive off of isolation,” said Miranda Snyder, who is recovering from an eating disorder.
After years of battling an eating disorder, that was the reality Snyder faced after returning home to western Massachusetts in March after being away at college in Maine.
“I was sent home to Brimfield and there, the stay-at-home order almost immediately kicked in after I got home. With no sense of control, no sense of familiarity, nothing over my life like we all experience, those behaviors and thoughts and feelings of my eating disorder just picked up,” Snyder noted.
Luckily for her, she found the Walden Behavioral Care Center and had a place to turn virtually for help.
“My enrollment at Walden was really, really essential for me feeling fully recovered, like I am honored and blessed to feel right now,” Snyder added.
Through daily virtual sessions with councilors in what she calls ‘food school’, Snyder was able find support and regain control over her life.
“It’s everything to us. It really is why we exist,” said Walden Behavioral Care Center founder and CEO Stuart Koman.
It’s something that Koman said motivated them to find a way to continue offering support throughout the pandemic.
“There was a study done recently about people with eating disorders and clearly, a third of eating disorders are saying they have gotten worse during the pandemic due to the lack of structure, the lack of things to do, and being so dependent on social media, which is a big factor in their eating disorder,” Koman added.
Not only have they been able to continue offering their services virtually, but they are also expanding their inpatient care with a brand new location in Dedham.
“Eighty-two beds, 62,000 square feet. It’s about three times bigger than our current facility. What it has done is it allowed us to serve more people and serve more people better,” Koman noted.
This is the thirteenth facility Walden has opened serving people all across New England and the largest center dedicated to treating eating disorders in the country. It’s something Koman said is a major step in the right direction to fight this disease.
“People think it’s a small problem, but it’s affecting over 33 million people in the United States. Something like nine percent of individuals have this and the most concerning part of it is that it’s very lethal. There are 10,000 deaths per year,” Koman explained.
For Snyder, she hopes others who are in a dangerous state of mind like she was will reach out for help.
“I could not have recovered and go on to do advocacy like this if it wasn’t for the great resources like Walden provide,” Snyder noted.
