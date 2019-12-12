PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local police department is opening up about the financial difficulties of operating a K-9 unit and shinning light on a local charity working to lift burden.
Buddy is a playful seven-and-a-half year old German Shepard from the Netherlands and a proud member of the Palmer Police Department.
"We picked him up in February of 2014 and he's been working since July of that year," said Buddy's handler, Sean Ford.
Ford told Western Mass News that the role of a K-9 on the police department is one no officer can fill.
"They are great ambassadors for the police department, especially Buddy. Buddy has a great demeanor and people just love him," Ford noted.
However, like any asset, it comes at a cost.
"Up until last year, he was relatively healthy with no major issues, until he started having some medical complications last year," Ford explained.
Those complications led to three different surgeries, all within the same year.
"So getting wacked with a $20,000 bill in one year can real tax the police department of our size," Ford added.
Ford said unlike major cities, Palmer's K-9 unit is run 100 percent through donations. That's why the non-profit Vested Interest in K-9's has been so vital to their department.
"Through Vested Interest in K-9, we were able to have Trupanion insurance policy for Buddy," Ford said.
Thanks to the Vested Interest program, dogs like Buddy are able to get the affordable care they need that help's them stay on the job.
"The Trupanion policy covers 90 percent of the expenses, so we had close to a $20,000 bill with the three surgeries and they picked up that 90 percent," Ford said.
Beyond Insurance, they also provide needed equipment for the dogs like new bulletproof vests, toys, leads, and even a new bed.
"We train them hard, we work them hard, and we train them for how they have to work on the street, and they do get injured when they train and when they work and you want to take care of them like you would yourself," Ford said.
If you liked to help the Vested Interest in K-9's program, CLICK HERE.
