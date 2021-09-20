(WGGB/WSHM) -- A new vaccine requirement has been announced for all state community colleges.
The presidents of the schools said that all students, faculty, and staff at the Commonwealth's 15 community colleges must be fully vaccinated by January 2022.
"While a significant number of students, faculty, and staff are already vaccinated or are in the process of becoming vaccinated, the fifteen colleges are seeking to increase the health and safety of the learning and working environment in light of the ongoing public health concerns and current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Massachusetts Community Colleges are committed to ensuring vaccination status is not a barrier to students and will continue offering a range of virtual learning opportunities and services," the presidents explained in a joint statement.
Students who do not plan to come on-campus for courses or any other reason in the spring semester will not be required to provide documentation of vaccination.
