SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Massachusetts’ statewide school mask mandate is set to expire three weeks from Monday, and Western Mass News wanted to know if there are plans to extend it.
This came as the Governor of Connecticut announced that they will be ending their statewide mask mandate in schools on February 28th.
It is still uncertain whether or not Massachusetts will follow suit with Connecticut, but Governor Charlie Baker said that our state’s decision will most likely be consistent with surrounding states.
“The current mask mandate is in effect until the 28th of February,” said Governor Baker.
The Governor spoke at a press conference on Monday, addressing questions about the state’s mask mandate in public schools, which is set to expire at the end of the month.
“The way they've dealt with that requirement over the course of the past two years has been to put a marker out there, and then basically look at where we are and what's going on by the time we get to whatever that marker is, and then make a decision,” Governor Baker explained.
This came as Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced on Monday that he will be ending the statewide mask mandate in Connecticut schools on the 28th, allowing each district to make its own decision.
“Every town has a certain different sense of what vax are, what risks are there,” said Governor Lamont. “You now know enough after 2 years to be able to make a decision yourselves.”
It is uncertain whether or not the Bay State will follow Connecticut’s lead and drop the mandate after the 28th, but Baker said that the state’s education commissioner is expected to have more on this in the near future.
“Which, by the way, would be pretty consistent with what some of the other states have been talking about,” Governor Baker said.
The Governor also pointed out that every state is different in terms of where they stand with COVID-19. Over in Connecticut, the state’s positivity rate has dropped below 5 percent, at 4.77 percent.
Here in Massachusetts, we stand at an almost identical spot with a positivity rate of 4.78 percent as of Monday, February 7th.
