(AP) -- The state’s highest court ruled Friday that the number of required signatures needed to secure a spot on the September 1 primary ballot be reduced by half because of the difficulty of going door to door gathering signatures during the coronavirus-related state of emergency and stay-at-home advisory.
Three candidates who had been unable to go door to door to collect signatures asked the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court to intervene.
The court also extended deadlines for candidates to submit nomination papers and ordered the secretary of the commonwealth to allow the use of electronic signatures.
The court said the changes only apply to this year’s primary election and not to the November general election or to any future primary elections.
