(WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts courts will be closed Friday to honor the memory of Chief Justice of the state's Supreme Judicial Court Ralph Gants.
Gants died Monday after suffering a heart attack on September 4.
Gants was optimistic he would return to his duties, releasing a statement days ago indicating as much.
Governor Charlie Baker has not indicated who will fill the court position.
Gants was 65 years old.
