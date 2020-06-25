(AP) -- Massachusetts courthouses will begin physically reopening to the public for limited purposes July 13 — including for some in-person proceedings — even as courts continue to conduct most business virtually, the state Supreme Judicial Court ordered Wednesday.
The number of in-person proceedings will expand during a second phase beginning Aug. 10, under the order.
Before each phase, Trial Court departments will identify the new matters they will be addressing in person on the court system’s COVID-19 website.
Until July 13, clerks’, registers’, and recorder’s offices will continue to conduct business virtually, except in certain emergency situations. Beginning July 13, the offices will physically reopen to the public, while still trying to conduct business virtually as much as possible.
Anyone trying to enter court offices after July 13 will be screened to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the justices.
Jury trials in both criminal and civil cases in state courts continue to be postponed to a date no earlier than Sept. 8.
Starting July 13, judges may begin to schedule civil and criminal bench trials. No new grand jury can be empaneled before Sept. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.