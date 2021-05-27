SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- All districts and schools in Massachusetts will be required to be in-person full time, five days a week for the 2021-2022 school year, according to updates Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Guidance released Thursday.

Districts and schools, however, are required to continue following strategies and reopening guidance issued throughout the remainder of the school year, including mask-wearing, hand washing hand sanitizing social distancing, and assigned seating.

All DESE health and safety protocols will also be lifted. Strategies used by districts during this academic year will remain in place for K-12 schools, except for outdoor masking. Students and staff are no longer required to wear masks during outdoor activities, including recess.

According to the updates, DESE will not be releasing separate guidance for summer school programs. However, districts are encouraged to follow current advisories in place for the spring.

Guidance for graduation ceremonies has also been updated with reduced restrictions.