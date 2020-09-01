(WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker said the positive COVID-19 test rate in the Bay State remains low while testing has hit a new high.
The challenge, Baker said, may come as college kids head back to campuses all across the Commonwealth.
The governor was late to his own press briefing on Tuesday. He said he was caught in lines of traffic of families moving their kids into dorms all across Boston.
Baker said the state's positive test rate remains steady at about one-percent and the average testing per day is about 19,000 - a new high.
He also responded for the first time to questions about why he activated 1,000 members of the National Guard on Friday, only to deactivate them yesterday. He said the decision was made in response to planned demonstrations following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
"We heard from a number of local municipal officials who asked us if we would have people available to support them if those events turned out to be bigger than they would be able to manage on their own, and we did what we always do: we put out a message that we were activating accordingly and then, basically stayed in place until we heard from local officials. The great thing about this is everybody came out, they did their thing, their voices were heard. We didn’t hear from any municipal officials and after we didn’t hear from them, we deactivated them," Baker noted.
The governor made his remarks in front of the Museum of Fine Arts MBTA Green Line stop in Boston. The MBTA has just completed a massive project to replace three miles of track along the E-branch that's 30 years old to improve speed and service.
Crews took advantage of low ridership during this pandemic, completing in 28 days what would have taken a year.
It's all part of a five-year, $8 billion MBTA capital improvement plan.
