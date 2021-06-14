SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday marks the end of the Massachusetts COVID-19 state of emergency.
Governor Charlie baker announced last month that most COVID-19 restrictions will also be lifted.
However, the state Senate has approved a bill to continue some policies, including mail-in voting and to-go cocktails.
Western Mass News will have more on the end of the emergency order starting tonight at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
