SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday marks the end of the Massachusetts COVID-19 state of emergency.

Governor Charlie baker announced last month that most COVID-19 restrictions will also be lifted.

However, the state Senate has approved a bill to continue some policies, including mail-in voting and to-go cocktails.

Western Mass News will have more on the end of the emergency order starting tonight at 5 p.m. on ABC40.

