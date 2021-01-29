SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site has opened and people are going in to get protected against the virus.

There’s no line, people are able to come and go, so luckily, no one is waiting in the cold.

The vast majority of folks we’ve seen look to be people 75 and older, even though the official start date for these seniors is Monday.

We spoke with the company operating this site and they told me they will not turn anyone away who has an appointment.

Appointments began this morning at 9 a.m. and will continue into this evening.

A few of the folks we’ve spoken to said the process has been moving smoothly once a patient walks through the doors.

Between Springfield and the site in Danvers, 10,000 appointments were made available and were booked within hours.

Yesterday, another 15,000 slots were made available.

The Springfield site is offering the Pfizer vaccine and people will be asked to wait after receiving the shot just to make sure there aren’t any adverse reactions.

Tonight starting at 5 p.m. on Western Mass News on ABC40, we’ll have a closer look at the online sign-up process and the problems and frustrations seniors are having when it comes to actually scheduling an appointment.