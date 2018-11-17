CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thanksgiving is just a few days away now, and that means the highways will become a lot more congested.
Many people we spoke with on Saturday say that they plan on staying closer to home for the holiday this year.
Triple A is estimating that 54.3 million Americans will travel more than fifty miles for Thanksgiving this year, which is almost a 5% increase from last year.
Why are we seeing more of an increase in travel this year?
Triple A says that gas prices are helping, but so is the country's economic growth, which is supporting higher levels of consumer spending.
With all that in mind, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is encouraging everyone to plan ahead.
Beginning on Wednesday, all scheduled roadway construction will be stopped, but the D.O.T. says they will monitor travel conditions on Tuesday, so that may be moved earlier.
Highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver tells Western Mass News that he wants families to be safe, and that's why he reminds them to minimize distractions by putting away your phone, traveling the speed limit, and paying full attention to the road.
Traveling can be stressful, but he's also asking everyone to make an extra effort to be courteous on the roads, and report any reckless driving.
The Mass. D.O.T. says drivers can also visit Mass11.com before they begin their drive to view travel times, traffic alerts, and road conditions.
For those returning home after Thanksgiving, all Mass. D.O.T. service plazas will be offering free coffee until 5 a.m. Friday.
