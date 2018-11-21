LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thanksgiving is tomorrow, but many families are already hitting the roads.
AAA is reporting that 1.2 million people will be traveling for Thanksgiving here in Massachusetts, which is an increase in volume on the roads by about 15-20%.
At noon, MassDOT will be stopping all construction statewide to free up some room on the highways.
They advise travelers to give themselves some extra time.
One way to beat the holiday rush is to travel during those off-peak hours.
For instance, before the morning commute or after the evening one.
Sandra Marsian from AAA Pioneer Valley says, "the best time to avoid traffic is traveling on Thanksgiving day itself, as well as the following Friday and Saturday, they tend to be a little lower traffic levels".
A few other things to keep in mind if you're traveling for Thanksgiving, it's going to be extremely cold!
Before you head out the door, check the fluids in your car and your battery.
The last thing you want is to be stuck on the side of the road on the busiest Thanksgiving we've seen since 2005!
Folks will be traveling for the delicious turkey and also the football games!
So be sure to pack your hat and gloves if you'll be in the stands on game day.
