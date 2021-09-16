MASSACHUSETTS (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is reporting COVID-19 cases within schools across the state.
The total student cases is 1,230 from September 13 to 15. The total number of staff cases from September 13 to 15 is 190.
There is a .13 percent positivity rate for students with COVID in the Bay State and .14 percent for staff.
Springfield is reporting 70 positive student cases with 17 in Holyoke and 12 in Chicopee.
