BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health issuing a warning to consumers after a outbreak of Cyclospora, a foodborne illness.
Since May, more than 100 people have been infected by this parasite.
In Massachusetts, anywhere between 18 and 33 people are treated on average each year.
However, in the last couple of months, we've tripled that, with other states reporting similar upticks, causing DPH officials to ring the alarm.
Especially because the cause of this outbreak is still unknown.
Typically one would accidentally consume the parasite from unwashed fruits and veggies, usually while traveling to warmer countries where this little creature is native.
Mass. DPH said only a small number or these cases have been linked to international travel.
Unlike E. coli or salmonella, Cyclospora doesn't spread person to person and with no particular food linked.
The best defense for now is washing your produce.
Almost anybody can get this infection and for most people the symptoms occur about a week after ingestion.
Here is a list of symptoms:
- Diarrhea
- Loss of appetite
- Cramps
- Prolonged fatigue
It can go untreated but doctors say in many cases these symptoms are serve.
Doctors suggest taking an antibiotic to treat the illness.
