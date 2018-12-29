Mass DOT anticipating high volume of travelers during holiday season.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is anticipating a high volume of people will be traveling over the next few days, because of the holidays.
According to the Mass DOT, travelers will be either returning from their holiday destinations or heading out to celebrate New Year's.
They are asking the public to plan ahead, and prepare for delays from now until January 2nd.
Triple A says this holiday season will be one for the record books, anticipating 2.45 million Massachusetts residents will be traveling with 2.1 million expected to be on the roads.
Luckily, the biggest travel day is in the rear view, with most people traveling on December 19th.
In anticipation of the high volume of travelers, the Mass DOT is temporarily shutting down all roadway construction projects beginning on December 28th and will resume construction work on Wednesday, January 2nd.
The I-93 HOV lane will be open an adjusted schedule from now until Tuesday, January 1st, but will be closed on December 31st.
The HOV lane will resume its normal schedule on January 1st.
The Summer Tunnel Swing Lane will also be on an adjusted schedule from now until January 2nd, remaining open until 5 a.m. on January 2nd, after which it will resume its normal operation.
All MBTA services will be free beginning at 10 p.m. on Monday, until 5 a.m. on Tuesday.
and all subway lines will be operating on a weekend schedule, which also goes into effect on Monday.
Service plazas will also be distributing free coffee to the public beginning on Monday night as well.
Air travel will also increase to volumes it hasn't seen in fifteen years, making it likely that travelers can expect delays.
Air travel will also increase to volumes it hasn't seen in fifteen years, making it likely that travelers can expect delays.
