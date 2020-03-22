SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WGGB/WSHM) -- The total number of deaths from the coronavirus in Massachusetts has risen to 5.
This according to the Mass. Department of Public Health.
"Three men - two in their 70s from Hampden and Berkshire counties and a third man in his 90s from Suffolk County– have died from COVID-19-related illness ... All three men were hospitalized," says Ann Scales, representative for the DPH.
State health officials announced the three additional deaths Sunday afternoon, March 22.
We're told the Berkshire County man reportedly had an underlying health condition but ... "All three men were in an age group that is more likely to experience severe disease from COVID-19 regardless of prior health status," explains Scales.
The DPH says COVID-19 activity is increasing in the state of Massachusetts.
State health officials say if you are only mildly symptomatic, you should speak to your healthcare provider about whether you need to be assessed in person.
If not, the DPH says you should stay at home while you are sick.
"Asymptomatic family members should practice social distancing and immediately self-isolate if they develop symptoms," Scales notes.
