BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) announced today, March 21 the second death from a COVID-19 related illness.
The second death was a woman in her 50s from Middlesex County, who had a pre-existing condition that predisposed her to a more severe disease.
As of today, there has been a total of over 5,200 residents tested for COVID-19 in Mass. by the State Public Health Laboratory and commercial labs, with 525 who have tested positive.
DPH says that if anyone is only mildly symptomatic, to contact their healthcare provider about whether they need to be assessed in person and if not, they should stay home while they continue to recover.
DPH also said that asymptomatic family members should practice social distancing and immediately self-isolate if they develop symptoms.
Currently, within the United State, there are a total of 15,219 COVID-19 cases and over 200 deaths, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
In Massachusetts and nationwide, the public is being asked to avoid crowds, stay 6 feet away from others, not shake hands or hug, and call/Facetime and online chat with friends and loved ones rather than meet face to face.
For more information on the virus and the confirmed positive cases, you can click here.
