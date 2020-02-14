WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A second wave of the flu is making its way through the Bay state, the State Department of Public Health increasing flu severity warnings to ‘very high’ this week.
Reported cases of flu-like illnesses this week are higher than the previous two years, with this flu season overall showing more cases than 2018 and 2019.
The State Department of Health, issuing their flu numbers for this week, are are reporting a 6.27% increase in flu cases.
This spike in flu activity is the highest reported in the last three years.
You can see the past three years plotted here, with the red line showing you where things stand now.
The report goes on to say more cases of Influenza B have been confirmed over Influenza A.
Western Mass News spoke with nurse practitioner Rina Patel at the AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield to see how cases in western Mass compare to previous years.
She says they have seen an increase in patients this season despite the vaccine covering this years reported strains.
"There has been increased numbers over this season than other seasons that I’ve noticed. A lot more positive Influenza A and B. Children too. Children have been coming in with a lot of flu-like symptoms," Patel stated.
She went on to say that if you still haven't gotten your flu shot this season, it is not too late and, if you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, to see a medical provider sooner rather than later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.