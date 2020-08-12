HOLYOKE/GRANBY (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many schools across western Mass. are basing their decisions for their back-to-school plans on a new risk-map released by the state.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released a full graphical map detailing each and every city and town's average incidence rate that is based on positive rates that have been released over the last two weeks, per every 100,000.
Two western Mass. communities in the red tonight, which means a high risk of spreading COVID-19. Those are Holyoke and Granby.
Meantime, Springfield, Chicopee, and Longmeadow remain yellow with Belchertown dropping down to the green. While Wilbraham, Palmer, East Longmeadow, and Easthampton have been raised to green.
