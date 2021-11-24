HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Western Mass News viewer reached out to us about a new clinic in Holyoke administering monoclonal antibody treatments for local COVID-19 patients.
We checked it out and found that the Massachusetts Department of Public Health opened the clinic in a 24-foot trailer on Whitney Avenue on Wednesday. It's for patients with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 who are at risk of severe illness.
Springfield resident Rachel Wills, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 several days ago, is taking advantage of that treatment. She told us she is feeling much better since getting the treatment.
“I got diagnosed Sunday. I could barely breathe. I had a bad cough. I am doing a lot better…I can talk. I have been very short of breath. I hope I continue to get better,” Wills explained.
Mass. DPH spokesperson Ann Scales confirmed the existence of the clinic to Western Mass News Wednesday, but said she has no further details at this time.
Clinical trials have shown these treatments can prevent hospitalizations and death. It’s something recommended for COVID-19 patients who are not hospitalized and those with risk factors such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or smoking.
