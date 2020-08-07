BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) announced on Friday, August 7, the first human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) in the state this year.
Mass. DPH said the case was confirmed to come from a male individual in his 50s, who was supposedly exposed to the virus in southwestern Essex County or eastern Middlesex County.
Even with this now being reported, the risk remains low for human infection throughout the Commonwealth.
“This is the first time that West Nile virus infection has been identified in a person in Massachusetts this year,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH. “Today’s news reminds us of the ongoing need to take precautions against mosquito bites to protect ourselves and our families.”
For more information on the latest case and past cases that were reported throughout the state, you can click here.
