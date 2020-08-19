(WGGB/WSHM) -- The state's Department of Public Health said a third person has been infected with the Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE.
The individual is a man in his 90s who was exposed to the virus in Plymouth County.
As a result, the risk level in Halifax has been raised to critical and to high in East Bridgewater and Hanson.
In western Massachusetts, one person have tested positive for the virus.
