SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Testing conducted by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health disease investigators has led to the expansion of the national recall of Enoki mushrooms.
According to a Press release by the DPH Friday, two packages of the mushrooms, purchased by the investigators in Massachusetts, tested positive for listeria monocytogenes, the species of bacteria that causes listeriosis.
After the tests came back positive from the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory, Guan’s Mushroom Co, located in Commerce, CA said it was recalling all packages of its Enoki mushrooms Friday and suspending national distribution of the mushrooms, according to the press release.
"This outcome of our food surveillance testing demonstrates how public health in Massachusetts works to protect the food supply and enable consumers to purchase products and dine out with confidence," Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said.
According to the press release, “Enoki mushrooms come in a clear plastic package with the description “Enoki Mushroom” in English, Korean, and French, with Guan’s logo in the front. On the back, there is a UPC code. For the 100g/3.5-ounce, the code is 859267007020 and code 810023170303 is for the 200g/7-ounce.”
Anyone with questions about the recall can contact the DPH’s 24-hour Epidemiology Program hotline at (617) 983-6800.
