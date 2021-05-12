SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker said plans are being put in place to get COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of children as soon as possible.
The governor toured Moderna's facility in Norwood late Wednesday morning.
According to Baker, the Mass. Department of Public Health has already reached out to the pediatric provider community in order to discuss a process for ensuring they're part of the process for administering the Pfizer vaccine to children. He added that pending CDC approval of the Pfzier vaccine, those ages 12 to 15 will be able to get a vaccine as soon as Thursday.
In addition, Moderna's vaccine for kids may not be too far behind.
“We're also pleased that Moderna is moving forward with federal officials on the approval of their vaccine for people under the age of 18. We applaud their progress and look forward to Moderna's vaccine working their way through this important and rigorous approval process as well,” Baker explained.
During his press conference, the governor touted Massachusetts' vaccination rollout as superior when compared to the rest of the nation.
Baker is aiming to reach 4.1 million vaccinations by the beginning of June and the state is expected to reach that goal.
The governor also discussed something else that is coming soon: an employer vaccination program. Under this program, employers can book appointment blocks for their employees at the state's seven mass vaccine sites or request a mobile vaccine clinic to arrive on-site at a scheduled time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.