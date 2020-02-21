WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Preparations are underway for the March 3 presidential primary in Massachusetts, with early voting set to begin on Monday.
This is the first presidential primary where early voting is allowed in the state and West Springfield's city clerk told us that he is expecting a decent turnout.
"People seem to be excited to vote," said West Springfield city clerk Otto Frizzell.
For the first time in a Massachusetts presidential primary, voters can cast their votes more than a week early, as opposed to waiting for 'Super Tuesday.'
"I’m expecting a pretty decent turnout for early voting. I think people like the convenience of voting over those five days," Frizzell added.
Frizzell told Western Mass News that West Springfield has more than 17,000 people registered to vote in this primary.
"At this point, I’m projecting 25 to 35 percent, but a lot of that will depend on absentee ballots and early voting," Frizzell noted.
Frizzell said he thinks this election will draw voters to the booths, but who can you expect to see on the ballot?
There are 15 Democratic candidates on the Massachusetts ballot, including several names of people who have already dropped out of the race like former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick.
On the Republican side, there are four candidates listed. Topping the list is former Massachusetts Governor William Weld, while third on the list is President Donald Trump.
Frizzell said although people can vote early, votes will not be counted until the polls close on 'Super Tuesday.'
The polls are already set-up and ready to go for voters coming to town hall.
"I think we’ll have a decent turnout for this election. Presidential primary usually brings people out because of the national media coverage. It gets people interested in voting," Frizzell said.
Voting will take place at West Springfield town hall from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information on where and when you can vote in your community, you can CLICK HERE.
