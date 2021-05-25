MALDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State education officials laid out a roadmap Tuesday to help districts make up for lost time next school year.
The Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education hold a meeting Tuesday. They said this roadmap is designed to help districts create an academic plan for the 2021-2022 year.
Commissioner Jeff Riley explained this will be beneficial to students, families, and staff alike.
"The roadmap identifies three key priorities for the next school year: creating a sense of belonging for students and families, monitoring student understanding, and ensuring access to grade level content," Riley said.
Riley added that the roadmap will provide month-by-month priority actions to monitor the plan's progress.
