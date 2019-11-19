SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MassDOT has announced they will change all exit numbers to match the mile-markers that are on all state highways.
This comes after the Federal Highway Administration mandated all states must establish a mile-based exit numbering system. If the Bay State failed to do so, this could result in the loss of federal aid funding.
As you drive across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, you might notice not all exits go in order by number.
The exits you’ve known for years will soon change because of a Federal Highway Administration rule that said all states must establish a mile-based exit numbering system.
According to MassDOT, they will begin to convert the exits to their new numbers as soon as summer of 2020 and they’ll start replacing exit signs here in western Massachusetts first.
For example, if you're traveling on I-90 going to Chicopee and want to take Exit 5, that’s mile-marker 49, so soon enough that will be Exit 49.
Western Mass News reached out to State Senator Eric Lesser about these new changes and he said: “This move will put Massachusetts in line with the rest of the country using a mileage-based exit system and assures that the Commonwealth will not lose vital federal funding we use to manage our roadways. It will also allow emergency responders to locate incidents more quickly, where response time is of the utmost importance.”
The project is expected to cost $2.8 million and will be paid for through Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program funds.
The funding carries a 90/10 split which means that 90 percent of the project will be funded through federal funds and the remaining 10 percent will be funded through state highway funds.
Digging deeper into how this all works, there are exceptions within the project. Routes that currently do not have exit numbers, like Route 57, will not have new exit numbers assigned.
Also, on Interstate 291, the numbers will not be changed due to the length and spacing of exits.
To make things easier, the old exits will remain displayed along with the new exit numbers for at least two years to help drivers and businesses who list directions on their website's transition.
The project is expected to be completed by spring 2021.
MassDOT will be holding a series of public meetings to discuss the changes.
- Northampton: Monday, Dec. 9 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at MassDOT Highway District 2 headquarters, 811 North King Street
- Lenox: Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at MassDOT Highway District 1 headquarters, 270 Main Street
- Worcester: Monday, Dec. 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Blackstone Heritage Corridor visitor center, 3 Paul Clancy Way
The agency noted that additional hearings will be scheduled for 2020.
