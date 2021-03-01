(AP) -- Massachusetts should expect its first delivery of the newly approved, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and begin distribution of the shots beginning next week, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday.
The new vaccine — which joins two earlier vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna authorized in December — will be distributed to vaccine locations throughout the state, he said.
Baker urged residents to get whichever vaccine is available.
“These are all very effective. People don’t need to pick one from the other,” he said. “If you have a chance to get a vaccine, you should take it, whatever it is.”
One benefit of the J&J vaccine is that it doesn’t require storage in freezers, which makes it easy to administer in a variety of settings, Baker said.
After the initial shipment of the J&J vaccine, there will likely be a pause while production is ramped up and the state starts seeing additional shipments later in the month, he said.
The White House on Sunday said the entire stockpile of nearly 4 million of J&J vaccine doses will go out immediately. J&J will deliver about 16 million more doses by the end of March and 100 million total by the end of June.
