BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts taxpayers will have more time to file their state tax returns.
State officials announced Friday that lawmakers agreed to extend the 2019 individual state tax filing and payment deadline from April 15 to July 15, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This deadline is automatic and taxpayers will not need to file any additional forms to qualify.
“Massachusetts will move the state personal income tax filing and payment deadline to July 15, consistent with the federal government, in order to provide additional flexibility to filers during this crisis...In partnership with our colleagues in the Legislature, we are committed to providing this flexibility to taxpayers in a way that protects the Commonwealth’s strong fiscal footing that we have all worked hard to develop over the past several years," said Gov. Charlie Baker in a statement.
In addition, lawmakers will file legislation to finance that extension and specifically authorize the state the borrowing flexibility to manage deferred revenue this fiscal year and repay it in the next fiscal year, which starts July 1.
Those with questions or concerns regarding taxes can contact the Department of Revenue at (617) 887-6367 or send a secure e-message through MassTaxConnect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.