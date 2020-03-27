BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts taxpayers will have more time to file their state tax returns.
State officials announced Friday that lawmakers agreed to extend the 2019 individual state tax filing and payment deadline from April 15 to July 15, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This deadline is automatic and taxpayers will not need to file any additional forms to qualify.
“Massachusetts will move the state personal income tax filing and payment deadline to July 15, consistent with the federal government, in order to provide additional flexibility to filers during this crisis...In partnership with our colleagues in the Legislature, we are committed to providing this flexibility to taxpayers in a way that protects the Commonwealth’s strong fiscal footing that we have all worked hard to develop over the past several years," said Gov. Charlie Baker in a statement.
Help to Retire's Richard Pelletier told Western Mass News that moving both the federal and state deadlines to the same day is the right move.
"Whether it's you or you accountant filing tax returns, most are done electronically and those electronic filings require both the federal and the state to be filed on the same day," Pelletier explained.
Now dodging this issue, Pelletier said with more time, you still want to stay on top of everything.
"You want to find out if you have a tax liability and access to all the payments you've made so far and then really the only people that are concerned about this is if they still owed more money," Pelletier said.
Pelletier said pushing back the date is significant.
"The fact that the government is willing to say listen, we're locking down your businesses, we're locking down your restaurant...there's a major drain on small businesses," Pelletier noted.
With the stimulus checks soon to be on the way, the tax filing extension comes at a good time for residents and small businesses.
"Small businesses, they're hurting the most. They just don't usually have the financial resources to float their overhead for six months out of cash. They're lucky they have six weeks...so part of this package is geared towards small businesses and that's very reassuring," Pelletier said.
Pelletier said employees, many who are currently out of work, will benefit too.
"I expect the stimulus money for the families to arrive long before that, so at least they'll have the money. It's not going to make them whole, but closer to being whole between unemployment, as well as the stimulus payment, so they'll have the money to pay the taxes," Pelletier noted.
For those who may still need more time beyond July 15th, Pelletier explained "My advice is not to hide...Normally, they can negotiate a payment penalty. Sometimes, even a forgiveness of it if they have a hardship situation, that kind of advice they get from the CPA. Don't try to do it yourself, but don't hide from the IRS, especially the Department of Revenue."
In addition, lawmakers will file legislation to finance that extension and specifically authorize the state the borrowing flexibility to manage deferred revenue this fiscal year and repay it in the next fiscal year, which starts July 1.
Those with questions or concerns regarding taxes can contact the Department of Revenue at (617) 887-6367 or send a secure e-message through MassTaxConnect.
