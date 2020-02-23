Mass. fire departments see rise this weekend in reports of people falling through ice.

(WGGB/WSHM) - While most residents were out and about taking advantage of the milder weather, fire departments across the state were busy responding to reports of people that had fallen through ice.
In Sturbridge, crews responded to Wells State Park Sunday afternoon after a party fell through the ice.
They were taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
In Egremont, firefighters from both Egremont and Great Barrington responded to Prospect Lake around 3:30 Saturday afternoon for a report of a "person through the ice".
Arriving units were able to help talk the party through how he can self extricate himself.
The party was evaluated on scene, but it is unclear if they were taken to the hospital.
In Spencer, authorities, along with officers from North Brookfield, were called to Brooks Pond Sunday afternoon for a report of a fisherman that fell through the ice.
Crews arrived to find one person that was out on the ice on their own and another that had fallen through.
Officials had to use the Rescue Alive and North Brookfield's hovercraft to rescue the other party.
It is unclear if either party was taken to the hospital.
For additional information on ice safety and training, you can click or tap here to learn more.
